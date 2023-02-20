A South Dakota man is in jail after being charged with felony sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County.
Cheylub Blake Hall
Courtesy of the Cerro Gordo County Jail
According to court records, 22-year-old Cheylub Blake Hall, of Scotland, SD, is facing up to 10 years in prison after allegedly driving 300 miles to Rockwell and sexually abused a minor more than four years younger than himself. Hall was transported from Bon Homme County Jail on Friday.
The affidavit states the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office responded to a sexual assault report at MercyOne North Iowa just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 17. The alleged juvenile victim said that she met with Hall at a convenience store in Rockford on Oct. 15. After driving a short way to Lynn Grove Park the two allegedly had sex.
She told investigators that afterward Hall drove her out of town, dropped the girl off on a gravel road and fled the area. The alleged victim and Hall had corresponded on social media for two weeks prior to the incident and messages between Hall and the girl were discovered during the investigation.
Hall is being held on $25,000 bond.
And it’s telling us a whole lot about the evolution of modern day sperm whales.
North Iowa History: The kids are all right
Cheerleaders
Cheerleaders, Oct. 13, 1945
Caps and gowns
Students' and cap and gowns. May 29, 1938.
Central School marble play
Two boys in a marbles tournament at Central School, Mar. 26, 1938.
Cheerleaders
Cheerleaders, Oct. 4, 1945.
Comic burning
Probably c. December 1948. Burning comic books
Commercial class
Senior Commercial class, Sep. 28, 1943
Driving instruction
Driver instruction, June 24, 1939.
Grant Valentines
Grant School Denison Club, making valentines, Feb. 4, 1938.
Gym class
Boys high school gym class, Mar. 13, 1946.
Harding School hobbies
Harding School children with hobbies, Mar. 19, 1940.
Hooverkinder
Hoover School, kindergarten, Feb. 24, 1958.
High school sales course
Retail sales course at high school, Sept. 28, 1937.
High School students
High school students at East door, Sept. 29, 1939.
Industrial class
Industrial training class, Dec. 2, 1940.
Knitting
Red Cross knitters for national defense, Oct. 12, 1940.
hoover kids first day of school
First day of school, Hoover kids. Musser photograph, Sept. 2, 1969.
High School car check
High School car check for parking qualifications. Musser photograph, Oct. 1, 1969.
NIACC biology lab
NIACC biology lab, students. Musser photograph, Oct. 2, 1969
NIACC building.
NIACC building. Girl in mechanic class. Musser photo, Oct. 20, 1969
Madison Art for Leisure Time
Madison Art for Leisure Time. Musser photograph, Apr. 14, 1970
Madison art objects.
Madison art objects. Musser photograph, Apr. 16, 1970.
School bus in car wash.
School bus in car wash. Musser photograph. Jan. 29, 1971
Kids jump rope
Old high school. Kids jump rope. Nov. 25, 1974.
Roosevelt Elementary, kids make jelly
Roosevelt Elementary, kids make jelly. Musser photograph. Feb. 11, 1975
Tetherball
McKinley kids play tetherball. Musser photograph, July 1, 1975.
Madison
Madison School, kindergarten and first grade, May 15, 1947.
Madison 6th
Madison School sixth grade, May 14, 1947
MCHS LIBRARY
Mason City High School library
McKinley 1st grade
McKinley first grade band, Feb. 26, 1932.
McKinley classroom
McKinley School classroom, Mar. 3, 1938.
McKinley Play
McKinley Playground, June 22, 1943.
Playground2
Mar. 1936, playground activities.
McKinley School child
McKinley School girl at desk, Mar. 3, 1938.
McKinley war stamps
Penny war stamp sales at McKinley School. Nov. 19, 1942.
Monroe Cafe
Monroe School cafeteria, Dec. 28, 1939.
Monroe classroom
Monroe school classrooms, Dec. 4, 1940.
Monroe manual arts
Monroe School manual training, Jan. 25, 1940.
Monroe pool
Monroe School Swimming Pool, Dec. 22, 1939.
Monroe teacher
Monroe school, believed to be a teacher, Dec. 4, 1940.
Playground Act
Kids play marbles on the playground, Mar. 14, 1936.
Safety Patrol
Lincoln Safety Patrol, May 25, 1937.
School board
School Board, Jan. 23, 1946.
School nurse
School nurse and students, Feb. 16, 1945.
Sewing class
J.C. sewing class, Feb. 13, 1946.
Vaccinations
Vaccinations, April 18, 1944.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.