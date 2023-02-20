A South Dakota man is in jail after being charged with felony sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County.

According to court records, 22-year-old Cheylub Blake Hall, of Scotland, SD, is facing up to 10 years in prison after allegedly driving 300 miles to Rockwell and sexually abused a minor more than four years younger than himself. Hall was transported from Bon Homme County Jail on Friday.

The affidavit states the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office responded to a sexual assault report at MercyOne North Iowa just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 17. The alleged juvenile victim said that she met with Hall at a convenience store in Rockford on Oct. 15. After driving a short way to Lynn Grove Park the two allegedly had sex.

She told investigators that afterward Hall drove her out of town, dropped the girl off on a gravel road and fled the area. The alleged victim and Hall had corresponded on social media for two weeks prior to the incident and messages between Hall and the girl were discovered during the investigation.

Hall is being held on $25,000 bond.

