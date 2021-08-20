Sons of Silence enforcer sentenced on firearms charge

A Sheffield man who was the enforcer for the local chapter of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to prison on federal gun charges.

Justin Anthony Carlson, 38, with the club's Northern Iowa chapter, was sentenced to up to 10 months in prison on a guilty plea to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be on supervised release for two years following prison.

The judge declined to impose special conditions requested by the government that would have prohibited Carlson from associating with other Sons members and wearing Sons colors while on supervised release.

Authorities said Carlson is barred from handling firearms because of a prior felony drug conviction.

He came to the attention of police in April 2020 after he and members of Sworn Silence -- an affiliated club -- confronted an off-duty officer who was wearing a vest with a Gunfighters Motorcycle Club patch and an Iowa rocker patch in Clarion. Carlson and the others told the officer to surrender his vest because the Sons hadn’t given permission to wear the patches.

Gunfighters is a law enforcement-only motorcycle club.

