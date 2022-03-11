 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: Remains discovered in Mitchell County belong to missing woman

The Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counites' sheriff's departments, are asking for information surrounding the disappearance of a rural Cerro Gordo County, after remains found near Mitchell were positively identified.

In a shared statement on Friday, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals and Mitchell County Sheriff Gregory Beaver disclosed that remains that were discovered last July along the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail belong to 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County.

Bradbury was last seen in Mason City on April 6, 2021, but was not reported missing until Feb. 1. In a statement last month, the Cerro Gordo sheriff's office said no foul play was suspected at that time.

The remains were discovered by a hiker on July 12.

The joint investigation is ongoing, with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office each assisting.

Anyone with information about the disappearance or death of Angela Bradbury is asked to call the Sheriff Beaver at 641-732-4740 or Sheriff Pals at 641-421-3000.

People are also reading…

Angela Bradbury

Remains found in July 2021 in Mitchell County have been positively identified as those belonging to Angel Bradbury, who was last seen in April 2021, and reported missing to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Department on Feb. 1. 

Bradbury is described as white, 5-foot 5-inches, about 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Bradbury also has tattoos on her back, thigh and the right side of her abdomen.

Anyone with information on Bradbury's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 641-421-3000.

