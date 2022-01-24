Sheriff: Mason City search warrant yields drugs, arrest

A Mason City man is a guest of the Cerro Gordo County jail after officer executed a search warrant at a residence on the city's south side.
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies executed the warrant at 741 S. Illinois Ave. at 1:39 p.m. Monday. There, deputies arrested George Leslie Wescott III, 66, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.
Wescott III was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Assisting at the scene was the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.