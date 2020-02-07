You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sexual assault investigation leads to arrest
0 comments

Sexual assault investigation leads to arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mason City man was arrested on Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

After an investigation, Peyton Lee Vandyke, 18, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse stemming from an incident which was reported in November 2019, according to a press release.

Vandyke is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Cops weblogo

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News