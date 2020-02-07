Sexual assault investigation leads to arrest

A Mason City man was arrested on Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a child.
After an investigation, Peyton Lee Vandyke, 18, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse stemming from an incident which was reported in November 2019, according to a press release.
Vandyke is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
