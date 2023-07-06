CNN's Kim Brunhuber speaks with a tech expert about Meta's new platform, and potential Twitter rival, "Threads."
An Eagle Grove man received a 10-year suspended sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to lascivious acts with a child.
According to court records, 19-year-old Eric Yail Gonzales Candelario was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, but the charge was amended after a plea agreement was reached. Lascivious acts with a child is a class C felony.
According to the affidavit, the charge stems from Candelario admitting to having non-consensual sex with a 13 year old child three times from Dec. 20, 2019, through Jan. 1, 2020, when he was 16.
Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price
Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price
It's a tough time to be in the market for a new house.
The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above
7% at the start of November as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark rates month after month to combat inflation. Even a half of a percentage point increase can have an outsized impact on the monthly payments required for a mortgage.
Since mortgage rates have been under 4% for the better part of the last decade, homebuyers have locked in mortgage rates that are far more affordable than what's suddenly on offer in today's high rate environment. And sellers aren't exactly coming down on price – home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did from 2020-2021.
And yet there are still metro areas where home buyers are finding homes selling for below asking price.
Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold under asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list. Metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.
In the first week of November 1,676 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $260,000.
You may also like: Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Miami, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.962
- Total homes sold: 420
- Median sale price: $485,000
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Clearlake, CA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $282,500
huangcolin // Shutterstock
#48. Saginaw, MI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
- Total homes sold: 36
- Median sale price: $143,500
WeaponizingArchitecture // Wikicommons
#47. Shelbyville, TN metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $299,450
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Jasper, IN metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.960
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $224,500
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#44. Port Angeles, WA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.960
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $464,500
Ulf Nammert // Shutterstock
#43. Indiana, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.959
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $165,500
Michael Deemer // Shutterstock
#42. Macon, GA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.958
- Total homes sold: 41
- Median sale price: $248,000
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Farmington, MO metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $159,900
You may also like: Best place to live in every state
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Glenwood Springs, CO metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $737,500
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#39. Muskogee, OK metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $149,200
Canva
#38. Mount Airy, NC metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $239,900
Canva
#37. Ashtabula, OH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.956
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $137,750
IanSkylake17 // Shutterstock
#36. Bowling Green, KY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.956
- Total homes sold: 23
- Median sale price: $219,000
You may also like: Best places to retire in America
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Evansville, IN metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
- Total homes sold: 64
- Median sale price: $152,250
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Gardnerville Ranchos, NV metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
- Total homes sold: 19
- Median sale price: $690,000
Jeffrey B. Banke // Shutterstock
#33. Punta Gorda, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
- Total homes sold: 82
- Median sale price: $360,000
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#32. Wenatchee, WA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $521,500
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons
#31. Sherman, TX metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $291,500
You may also like: States with the lowest property taxes
Renelibrary // Wikicommons
#30. Hot Springs, AR metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 21
- Median sale price: $245,000
Sharon Day // Shutterstock
#29. Sterling, IL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $103,000
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Logan, UT metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
- Total homes sold: 24
- Median sale price: $462,500
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Cañon City, CO metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $392,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#25. Jacksonville, IL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $124,750
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Cumberland, MD metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
- Total homes sold: 21
- Median sale price: $120,000
Acroterion // Wikicommons
#23. Peoria, IL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
- Total homes sold: 101
- Median sale price: $130,000
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Tullahoma, TN metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
- Total homes sold: 24
- Median sale price: $270,000
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Corning, NY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.951
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $166,900
You may also like: Can you guess these famous skylines?
Spiroview Inc // Shutterstock
#20. Owensboro, KY metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.951
- Total homes sold: 23
- Median sale price: $190,000
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Athens, TX metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.950
- Total homes sold: 21
- Median sale price: $334,990
Hot Furnace // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Key West, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.949
- Total homes sold: 22
- Median sale price: $805,000
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#17. Clinton, IA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.948
- Total homes sold: 17
- Median sale price: $147,500
Michael J. Kearney // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Paragould, AR metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.948
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $161,500
You may also like: The richest town in every state
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#15. Ottawa, IL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
- Total homes sold: 27
- Median sale price: $117,000
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Poplar Bluff, MO metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
- Total homes sold: 13
- Median sale price: $180,000
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#13. Fergus Falls, MN metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
- Total homes sold: 18
- Median sale price: $257,500
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#12. Las Cruces, NM metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.946
- Total homes sold: 38
- Median sale price: $315,000
Public Domain
#11. Sandpoint, ID metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.944
- Total homes sold: 17
- Median sale price: $580,000
You may also like: Best places to live in the Midwest
Alvin Feng // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Shelby, NC metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.940
- Total homes sold: 13
- Median sale price: $220,000
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#9. Zanesville, OH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.937
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $140,000
Canva
#8. Gadsden, AL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.935
- Total homes sold: 19
- Median sale price: $205,000
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Kendallville, IN metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.934
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $262,000
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Pottsville, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.930
- Total homes sold: 35
- Median sale price: $101,100
You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state
Tc65306n // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Hutchinson, KS metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.926
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $154,900
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#4. Lake Charles, LA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.922
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $215,500
Patrick Feller//Flickr
#3. Ardmore, OK metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.922
- Total homes sold: 26
- Median sale price: $136,000
Jumping Rocks // Getty Images
#2. Rome, GA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.916
- Total homes sold: 19
- Median sale price: $170,000
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Cleveland, OH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $194,900
- Median sale price: $179,900
- Total homes sold: 1,556
Canva
#24. North Port, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $511,571
- Median sale price: $455,000
- Total homes sold: 1,526
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#23. Gary, IN metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $254,900
- Median sale price: $248,700
- Total homes sold: 510
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#22. Jacksonville, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $360,990
- Median sale price: $345,000
- Total homes sold: 1,997
Jonathan Zander // Wikicommons'
#21. Austin, TX metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $505,000
- Median sale price: $438,000
- Total homes sold: 2,011
Pixabay
#20. Gulfport, MS metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $250,000
- Median sale price: $226,000
- Total homes sold: 360
Woodlot // Wikimedia
#19. Jackson, MS metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $234,950
- Median sale price: $254,500
- Total homes sold: 302
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#18. Cape Coral, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $450,000
- Median sale price: $400,000
- Total homes sold: 1,506
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#17. Flint, MI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $179,900
- Median sale price: $170,000
- Total homes sold: 306
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons
#16. Fort Lauderdale, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $395,000
- Median sale price: $390,000
- Total homes sold: 1,908
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Deltona, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $374,338
- Median sale price: $335,000
- Total homes sold: 1,095
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#14. Mobile, AL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $200,000
- Median sale price: $201,000
- Total homes sold: 327
Altairisfar // Wikicommons
#13. Toledo, OH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $159,900
- Median sale price: $145,000
- Total homes sold: 445
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
#12. Peoria, IL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $134,900
- Median sale price: $125,500
- Total homes sold: 344
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia
#11. Philadelphia, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $265,000
- Median sale price: $235,000
- Total homes sold: 1,256
f11photo // Shutterstock
#10. Detroit, MI metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $148,900
- Median sale price: $160,000
- Total homes sold: 1,174
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#9. Port St. Lucie, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $415,000
- Median sale price: $374,740
- Total homes sold: 706
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#8. New Orleans, LA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $297,000
- Median sale price: $268,000
- Total homes sold: 770
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#7. Panama City, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $395,450
- Median sale price: $349,950
- Total homes sold: 359
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Pittsburgh, PA metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $213,250
- Median sale price: $190,000
- Total homes sold: 1,356
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#5. Naples, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $775,000
- Median sale price: $615,000
- Total homes sold: 752
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#4. Miami, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $550,000
- Median sale price: $480,000
- Total homes sold: 1,710
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#3. West Palm Beach, FL metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $480,000
- Median sale price: $445,000
- Total homes sold: 1,849
D Ramey Logan // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Youngstown, OH metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.95
- Median list price: $149,900
- Median sale price: $139,000
- Total homes sold: 317
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Springfield, MO metro area
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.95
- Median list price: $267,450
- Median sale price: $244,900
- Total homes sold: 421
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#50. Memphis, TN
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $295,700
- Median sale price: $279,000
- Total homes sold: 1,183
Canva
#49. Lakeland, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $337,443
- Median sale price: $320,288
- Total homes sold: 1,421
Rob Hainer // Shutterstock
#48. Louisville, KY
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $259,900
- Median sale price: $247,250
- Total homes sold: 1,482
f11photo // Shutterstock
#47. Detroit, MI
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $154,900
- Median sale price: $164,700
- Total homes sold: 1,565
Vladimir Mucibabic // Shutterstock
#46. Nassau County, NY
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $629,999
- Median sale price: $580,000
- Total homes sold: 1,638
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock
#45. Myrtle Beach, SC
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $349,900
- Median sale price: $329,963
- Total homes sold: 1,918
StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock
#44. Cleveland, OH
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $210,000
- Median sale price: $194,900
- Total homes sold: 2,048
Canva
#43. Fort Worth, TX
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $374,900
- Median sale price: $348,000
- Total homes sold: 2,659
Canva
#42. San Antonio, TX
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $335,000
- Median sale price: $313,990
- Total homes sold: 2,693
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#41. Indianapolis, IN
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $299,900
- Median sale price: $274,990
- Total homes sold: 2,756
KYPhua // Shutterstock
#40. Nashville, TN
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $489,900
- Median sale price: $433,650
- Total homes sold: 2,980
Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Las Vegas, NV
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $424,900
- Median sale price: $400,000
- Total homes sold: 3,058
randy andy // Shutterstock
#38. Orlando, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $410,570
- Median sale price: $390,000
- Total homes sold: 3,792
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#37. Dallas, TX
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $449,000
- Median sale price: $419,094
- Total homes sold: 5,582
Canva
#36. Tampa, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $395,000
- Median sale price: $366,358
- Total homes sold: 5,663
AevanStock // Shutterstock
#35. Phoenix, AZ
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $469,900
- Median sale price: $430,000
- Total homes sold: 6,944
Nate Hovee // Shutterstock
#34. Atlanta, GA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $399,900
- Median sale price: $370,000
- Total homes sold: 7,572
Canva
#33. Houston, TX
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $355,990
- Median sale price: $326,500
- Total homes sold: 7,918
Canva
#32. Beaumont, TX
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $225,000
- Median sale price: $202,500
- Total homes sold: 308
Canva
#31. Lafayette, LA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $245,000
- Median sale price: $233,950
- Total homes sold: 344
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#30. Sebastian, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $394,941
- Median sale price: $384,000
- Total homes sold: 352
Canva
#29. Homosassa Springs, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $284,900
- Median sale price: $260,950
- Total homes sold: 365
Canva
#28. Shreveport, LA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $243,500
- Median sale price: $220,000
- Total homes sold: 369
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#27. McAllen, TX
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $265,000
- Median sale price: $229,500
- Total homes sold: 377
Canva
#26. Scranton, PA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $193,000
- Median sale price: $170,000
- Total homes sold: 383
Canva
#25. Montgomery, AL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $229,900
- Median sale price: $215,000
- Total homes sold: 394
Canva
#24. Lake Havasu City, AZ
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $379,000
- Median sale price: $349,450
- Total homes sold: 398
Canva
#23. Flint, MI
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $175,000
- Median sale price: $184,500
- Total homes sold: 440
Canva
#22. Peoria, IL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $159,900
- Median sale price: $125,000
- Total homes sold: 446
Canva
#21. Youngstown, OH
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $149,250
- Median sale price: $131,000
- Total homes sold: 459
Canva
#20. Jackson, MS
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $234,500
- Median sale price: $250,000
- Total homes sold: 462
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. Gulfport, MS
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $276,400
- Median sale price: $238,500
- Total homes sold: 470
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#18. Panama City, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $389,000
- Median sale price: $378,900
- Total homes sold: 566
Canva
#17. Punta Gorda, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $399,900
- Median sale price: $370,000
- Total homes sold: 592
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#16. Gary, IN
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $254,400
- Median sale price: $241,000
- Total homes sold: 752
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#15. New Orleans, LA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $314,900
- Median sale price: $270,000
- Total homes sold: 981
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#14. Port St. Lucie, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $410,165
- Median sale price: $380,000
- Total homes sold: 1,011
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#13. Palm Bay, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $365,000
- Median sale price: $340,000
- Total homes sold: 1,220
Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock
#12. Deltona, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $365,970
- Median sale price: $348,980
- Total homes sold: 1,511
MyArt4U // Shutterstock
#11. Philadelphia, PA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $285,000
- Median sale price: $260,000
- Total homes sold: 1,716
Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock
#10. Pittsburgh, PA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $230,000
- Median sale price: $205,000
- Total homes sold: 1,917
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#9. Cape Coral, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $429,775
- Median sale price: $400,000
- Total homes sold: 2,085
Canva
#8. North Port, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $498,000
- Median sale price: $464,000
- Total homes sold: 2,314
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#7. Austin, TX
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $529,451
- Median sale price: $450,000
- Total homes sold: 2,616
Canva
#6. Jacksonville, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $385,000
- Median sale price: $343,990
- Total homes sold: 2,804
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#5. Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $430,000
- Median sale price: $400,000
- Total homes sold: 2,885
mariakray // Shutterstock
#4. Valdosta, GA
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $249,950
- Median sale price: $123,000
- Total homes sold: 475
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#3. Naples, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $779,000
- Median sale price: $639,000
- Total homes sold: 1,119
Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock
#2. Miami, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $530,000
- Median sale price: $500,000
- Total homes sold: 2,554
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. West Palm Beach, FL
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $496,450
- Median sale price: $449,000
- Total homes sold: 2,785
Canva
#50. Reno, Nevada
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.99
- Median list price: $586,000
- Median sale price: $539,950
- Total homes sold: 517
- Share that sold above list: 27.1%
travelview // Shutterstock
#49. Nashville, Tennessee
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.99
- Median list price: $499,900
- Median sale price: $449,000
- Total homes sold: 3,246
- Share that sold above list: 21.3%
Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock
#48. Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.99
- Median list price: $299,900
- Median sale price: $291,108
- Total homes sold: 463
- Share that sold above list: 21.0%
Canva
#47. Beaumont, Texas
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $229,945
- Median sale price: $220,000
- Total homes sold: 331
- Share that sold above list: 6.3%
Canva
#46. College Station, Texas
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $320,780
- Median sale price: $324,900
- Total homes sold: 339
- Share that sold above list: 2.4%
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock
#45. Gainesville, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $331,762
- Median sale price: $315,000
- Total homes sold: 458
- Share that sold above list: 23.4%
Canva
#44. Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $230,000
- Median sale price: $180,000
- Total homes sold: 398
- Share that sold above list: 32.9%
Canva
#43. Memphis, Tennessee
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $299,500
- Median sale price: $291,500
- Total homes sold: 1,378
- Share that sold above list: 25.9%
Canva
#42. Phoenix, Arizona
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $475,000
- Median sale price: $449,900
- Total homes sold: 7,388
- Share that sold above list: 18.7%
Nate Hovee // Shutterstock
#41. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $430,000
- Median sale price: $412,995
- Total homes sold: 3,138
- Share that sold above list: 22.0%
randy andy // Shutterstock
#40. Gary, Indiana
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $264,900
- Median sale price: $253,250
- Total homes sold: 768
- Share that sold above list: 26.6%
Canva
#39. Houston, Texas
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $359,000
- Median sale price: $340,000
- Total homes sold: 8,656
- Share that sold above list: 21.4%
Canva
#38. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $539,000
- Median sale price: $478,588
- Total homes sold: 641
- Share that sold above list: 17.3%
Canva
#37. Gainesville, Georgia
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $405,240
- Median sale price: $430,000
- Total homes sold: 310
- Share that sold above list: 21.0%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#36. Mobile, Alabama
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $229,125
- Median sale price: $232,500
- Total homes sold: 407
- Share that sold above list: 32.7%
Canva
#35. Pensacola, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $354,900
- Median sale price: $336,859
- Total homes sold: 968
- Share that sold above list: 18.6%
Colin D. Young // Shutterstock
#34. Orlando, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $414,169
- Median sale price: $401,850
- Total homes sold: 4,050
- Share that sold above list: 19.4%
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#33. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $299,900
- Median sale price: $265,990
- Total homes sold: 851
- Share that sold above list: 16.1%
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#32. Tampa, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $399,900
- Median sale price: $370,000
- Total homes sold: 6,002
- Share that sold above list: 19.8%
AevanStock // Shutterstock
#31. Daphne, Alabama
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $420,223
- Median sale price: $390,000
- Total homes sold: 608
- Share that sold above list: 10.4%
Canva
#30. Lakeland, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $339,000
- Median sale price: $325,000
- Total homes sold: 1,478
- Share that sold above list: 16.1%
Rob Hainer // Shutterstock
#29. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $349,570
- Median sale price: $342,538
- Total homes sold: 1,932
- Share that sold above list: 11.2%
StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock
#28. Kingsport, Tennessee
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $260,000
- Median sale price: $250,000
- Total homes sold: 323
- Share that sold above list: 26.9%
Canva
#27. San Antonio, Texas
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $340,000
- Median sale price: $325,000
- Total homes sold: 3,070
- Share that sold above list: 21.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#26. Palm Bay, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $375,000
- Median sale price: $353,230
- Total homes sold: 1,217
- Share that sold above list: 17.8%
Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock
#25. Montgomery, Alabama
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $230,000
- Median sale price: $245,368
- Total homes sold: 452
- Share that sold above list: 21.9%
Canva
#24. Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $607,250
- Median sale price: $525,000
- Total homes sold: 363
- Share that sold above list: 17.1%
Canva
#23. Austin, Texas
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $504,000
- Median sale price: $468,250
- Total homes sold: 3,217
- Share that sold above list: 17.9%
Canva
#22. Ocala, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $289,900
- Median sale price: $270,000
- Total homes sold: 991
- Share that sold above list: 15.2%
H.J. Herrera // Shutterstock
#21. Lafayette, Louisiana
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $255,900
- Median sale price: $232,500
- Total homes sold: 423
- Share that sold above list: 13.9%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#20. Gulfport, Mississippi
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $255,000
- Median sale price: $261,690
- Total homes sold: 546
- Share that sold above list: 17.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. McAllen, Texas
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.98
- Median list price: $260,000
- Median sale price: $250,000
- Total homes sold: 375
- Share that sold above list: 16.5%
Canva
#18. Lake Havasu City, Arizona
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $379,900
- Median sale price: $375,000
- Total homes sold: 408
- Share that sold above list: 10.3%
Canva
#17. Jacksonville, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $394,693
- Median sale price: $365,000
- Total homes sold: 2,770
- Share that sold above list: 15.2%
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#16. Homosassa Springs, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $299,900
- Median sale price: $275,000
- Total homes sold: 380
- Share that sold above list: 11.1%
Canva
#15. North Port, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $484,900
- Median sale price: $460,000
- Total homes sold: 2,481
- Share that sold above list: 10.3%
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#14. Panama City, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $392,500
- Median sale price: $375,000
- Total homes sold: 518
- Share that sold above list: 9.1%
Canva
#13. Deltona, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $372,450
- Median sale price: $350,000
- Total homes sold: 1,536
- Share that sold above list: 14.2%
MyArt4U // Shutterstock
#12. Crestview, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $520,000
- Median sale price: $450,000
- Total homes sold: 840
- Share that sold above list: 12.6%
Canva
#11. Jackson, Mississippi
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $254,650
- Median sale price: $260,000
- Total homes sold: 543
- Share that sold above list: 23.4%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $235,000
- Median sale price: $220,000
- Total homes sold: 423
- Share that sold above list: 14.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $429,900
- Median sale price: $420,000
- Total homes sold: 2,878
- Share that sold above list: 19.1%
mariakray // Shutterstock
#8. Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $425,000
- Median sale price: $395,000
- Total homes sold: 1,023
- Share that sold above list: 11.3%
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#7. Punta Gorda, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $395,000
- Median sale price: $359,900
- Total homes sold: 605
- Share that sold above list: 9.8%
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
#6. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $315,000
- Median sale price: $292,750
- Total homes sold: 1,200
- Share that sold above list: 15.0%
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#5. Cape Coral, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $425,000
- Median sale price: $415,000
- Total homes sold: 2,075
- Share that sold above list: 11.8%
Canva
#4. Miami, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
- Median list price: $549,450
- Median sale price: $520,000
- Total homes sold: 2,477
- Share that sold above list: 15.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Sebastian, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $399,900
- Median sale price: $380,000
- Total homes sold: 424
- Share that sold above list: 8.7%
Canva
#2. Naples, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $749,000
- Median sale price: $650,000
- Total homes sold: 1,098
- Share that sold above list: 7.5%
Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock
#1. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
- Median list price: $749,000
- Median sale price: $650,000
- Total homes sold: 1,098
- Share that sold above list: 7.5%
Canva
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.