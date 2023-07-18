A Winnebago County man who pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes in May has received a special life sentence.

According to court records, 36-year-old Brandon Lee Bassett was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday. Each count is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The special life sentence is permissible under Iowa Code 903B for class B or C felonies. Bassett is eligible for parole at a future date as determined by the Board of Parole.

The crimes happened in April 2022 in Buffalo Center.

The victim reported the assault to authorities Oct. 3, 2022. The child was interviewed at the Child Protection Center in Waterloo. The charges were brought against Bassett on Nov. 14 and a warrant for his arrest was served Nov. 21.