A Northwood man was arrested June 12 and faces more than 45 years in prison after being charged with four sex abuse crimes.
According to court records, 66-year-old Douglas Neal Warburton has been charged with the following crimes:
- Second-degree sexual abuse -- Class B felony.
- Lascivious acts with a child -- Class C felony.
- Third-degree sexual abuse -- Class C felony.
- Indecent contact with a child -- Aggravated misdemeanor.
The affidavits state that Warburton abused the victim starting when she was 5 years old. The alleged victim is now 9 and told investigators that the abuse was still happening until recently and took place in a camper or in Warburton's bedroom. The abuse allegedly started in May 2019.
Worth County Deputy Dennis Paulson was informed of the alleged abuse on May 23 by a Mitchell County deputy.