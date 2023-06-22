A Northwood man was arrested June 12 and faces more than 45 years in prison after being charged with four sex abuse crimes.

The affidavits state that Warburton abused the victim starting when she was 5 years old. The alleged victim is now 9 and told investigators that the abuse was still happening until recently and took place in a camper or in Warburton's bedroom. The abuse allegedly started in May 2019.