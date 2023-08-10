An Eagle Grove man is facing up to 80 years in prison for allegedly sexually abusing a juvenile multiple times earlier this year.
According to court records, 39-year-old Orvelio Ramirez-Abarca has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
The affidavits state that starting in January Ramirez-Abarca had sexual relations with a child under the age of 14 at his residence and in his van in the parking lot west of Eagle Grove High School. The investigating officer reported that originally Ramirez-Abarca denied being with the child, but then said they were dating and having a sexual relationship.
He was arrested July 26. An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 16
Top stories for Thursday, Aug. 10:
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says 53 people were killed in the devastating Maui wildfires, and the death toll will likely continue to rise. Green says search and rescue operations are continuing, and officials expect it will become the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1961 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed by fires that are still burning in Lahaina and surrounding areas. Green told The Associated Press that “Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down.”
An Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for speaking up against cartels and corruption was shot and killed Wednesday at a political rally in the capital, amid a startling wave of gang-driven violence in the South American country. President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio and suggested organized crime was behind his slaying, less than two weeks before the Aug. 20 presidential election. Villavicencio was one of eight candidates, though not the front-runner. Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said that one suspect died in custody from wounds sustained in a firefight after the killing, and police detained six suspects following raids in Quito.
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. The administration says the move is targeted even though it reflects an intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest powers. The order signed Wednesday covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials says that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China’s ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade.
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has pleaded not guilty to new charges in the case accusing the ex-president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate. The Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, had his arraignment postponed because he still has not secured a Florida-based attorney. Trump waived his right to appear Thursday in federal court in Fort Pierce. The judge accepted a not guilty plea the Republican former president made in court papers last week. De Oliveira’s failure to finalize local counsel marks the latest delay in the case, scheduled to go to trial in May. A Florida-based attorney appeared with De Oliveira on Thursday but hadn’t been retained on the case.
Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases. The inflation data showed that overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year’s peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
President Joe Biden has praised leaders from both parties for unifying behind veterans a year ago, when they joined in passing the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades. The PACT Act is intended to improve health care and disability compensation for exposure to toxic substances, such as burn pits used to dispose of trash on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 348,000 veterans have had their claims approved in the last year. An additional 111,000 who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in health care. The president and Utah's Republic governor, Spencer Cox, joined in Salt Lake City on Thursday to speak about the act on its anniversary.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on the nation's heart health but how profound is only starting to emerge. Heart attack deaths spiked early in the pandemic, erasing years of progress in battling cardiovascular disease. Then research showed that for up to a year after a bout of COVID-19, some people can develop problems ranging from blood clots to irregular heartbeats to a heart attack. It's not clear why and doctors still are grappling with how to help.
Tropical Storm Khanun was pouring intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and leaving at least one person dead as it advanced north toward major urban centers near the capital. More than a foot of rain has already fallen in southern areas from the storm that made landfall on the mainland Thursday morning. Emergency workers were responding to growing reports of flooding and landslides by afternoon. More than 16,000 people already were forced to evacuate homes in at-risk areas and the number is expected to grow as rivers and streams rise near residential districts. Officials have warned the storm will affect most of the country and the impact will continue into Friday.
Russian officials say air defense systems have shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for the second straight day. The attack reported on Thursday disrupted flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its attacks on Russian soil. Moscow's mayor says one drone was downed in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and another near a major Moscow ring road. No casualties were reported. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine, but officials there made no immediate comment. Firing drones at Moscow after more than 17 months of war has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict’s consequences.