Tropical Storm Khanun was pouring intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and leaving at least one person dead as it advanced north toward major urban centers near the capital. More than a foot of rain has already fallen in southern areas from the storm that made landfall on the mainland Thursday morning. Emergency workers were responding to growing reports of flooding and landslides by afternoon. More than 16,000 people already were forced to evacuate homes in at-risk areas and the number is expected to grow as rivers and streams rise near residential districts. Officials have warned the storm will affect most of the country and the impact will continue into Friday.