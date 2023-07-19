A Clear Lake man who allegedly sexually abused and distributed meth to a minor or minors is facing 10 felony charges.

According to court records, 34-year-old Christian David Vorland has been charged with the following crimes:

Four counts of distributing drugs near a school

Pimping

Five counts of third-degree sex abuse

Assault causing bodily injury

The affidavit states the crimes happened between July 2022 and June 2023. Vorland allegedly distributed methamphetamine to 14- or 15-year-old children or possible a single child at his residence, which is located within 1,000 feet of school property (Lion's Field).

Vorland also allegedly sexually abused a 14- or 15-year-old child or children over that time frame at the same location. He is accused of soliciting prostitution of a minor to another adult male in exchange for methamphetamine and also punching a minor in the face.

A warrant for Vorland's arrest was issued Monday and served Tuesday. No hearing has been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

