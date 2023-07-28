A Floyd County man accused of sexually abusing a teenager last September has been sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury.

According to court records, 38-year-old Odail Donary Zavala-Ventura was accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl and was facing up to 10 years in prison on a third-degree sexual abuse charge.

Zavala-Ventura pleaded guilty to the lesser charge — a serious misdemeanor — via an Alford plea in June. An Alford plea does not admit guilt, but does admit there is enough evidence to most likely result in a conviction by a jury.