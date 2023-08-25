A Lake Mills man is facing up to 10 years in prison after allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

According to court records, 19-year-old Angel Jose Gonzalez-Rentas has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse - a class C felony.

The affidavit states that police received a report from the girl on June 19 accusing Gonzalez-Rentas arriving at her Lake Mills residence before abusing her. It is unclear from the affidavit when the alleged abuse took place.

Gonzalez-Rentas was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 21 and will be arraigned on Sept. 12.

