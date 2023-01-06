Sex abuse charges dismissed for Nevada man

The charges against a Nevada, Iowa, man who was arrested in August and accused of five counts of felony sexual abuse have been dismissed.
According to court records, the dismissal of charges against 26-year-old Bradley Erik Purdy was due to a speedy trial expiration.
According to Iowa Code, if a defendant indicted for a public offense has not waived the right to a speedy trial the defendant must be brought to trial within 90 days after indictment or the court must order the indictment to be dismissed unless good cause to the contrary be shown.
Purdy was indicted on Aug. 4. On Dec. 20 his attorney filed a motion to dismiss, writing that Purdy was in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections at all relevant times after the filing and the investigating officer could have easily ascertained Purdy's whereabouts during that time.
The motion to dismiss was granted Jan. 4.
The charges were filed in June for crimes that allegedly took place in Belmond from August of 2010 to October of 2011.
Purdy was convicted of lascivious acts with a child and indecent exposure in Greene County in 2019 and is on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. He was facing more than 100 years in prison had he been found guilty of the most recent charges.
