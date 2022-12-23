 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sex abuse charge against Algona man dismissed

A felony sex abuse charge against an Algona man was dismissed in Wright County District Court on Thursday.

According to court records, Carter Sterling Richard Sullivan, 19, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse in November 2021. The affidavit alleged Sullivan performed a sex act against the will of a woman in Belmond on the 26th of the month.

On Wednesday, Wright County Attorney Eric Simonson filed a motion to dismiss citing the fact that Sullivan completed a deferred prosecution agreement and the state has agreed to dismiss the charge at the defendant's cost.  

Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

