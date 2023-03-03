A warrant was served in Cook County, Illinois, on Thursday on a man who allegedly shot into car with a gun in Charles City near three individuals.

According to court records, 23-year-old Romel Allen Price was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon in June of 2020 after allegedly firing the weapon multiple times into a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Iowa Street. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Another man, 20-year-old Calvin Tillman Edwards of Waterloo, was charged with committing the same crime on the same day and in the same location. It is unclear if authorities believe both men shot into the parked vehicle. An arrest warrant was served on Edwards in Black Hawk County on Sept. 2, 2022.

A trial for Edwards has been scheduled for April 4. He also faces up to 10 years in prison. No trial date has been set for Price as of Friday morning.

