Search warrant yields 2 pounds of meth, charges for Mason City man

A Mason City man remains in custody on a $105,000 bond after police say they found two pounds of meth and the tools to deliver it at his home.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said they were given information to believe James Lee Mariner, 54, was trafficking drugs. The sheriff's department received a search warrant for Mariner's home at 423 S. Taylor Ave., and found around two pounds of methamphetamine and items to aid him in the distribution of the drug, according to court records.

The drugs have been sent to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation for verification.

Mariner has been charged with felony possession with felony intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

This is not Mariner's first tangle with law enforcement. According to Pals, Mariner has been previously convicted of money laundering, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, and theft.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Pals.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

