 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Search warrant yields 2 pounds of meth, charges for Mason City man

emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A Mason City man remains in custody on a $105,000 bond after police say they found two pounds of meth and the tools to deliver it at his home.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said they were given information to believe James Lee Mariner, 54, was trafficking drugs. The sheriff's department received a search warrant for Mariner's home at 423 S. Taylor Ave., and found around two pounds of methamphetamine and items to aid him in the distribution of the drug, according to court records.

James Lee Mariner

Mariner

The drugs have been sent to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation for verification.

Mariner has been charged with felony possession with felony intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

This is not Mariner's first tangle with law enforcement. According to Pals, Mariner has been previously convicted of money laundering, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, and theft. 

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Pals.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News