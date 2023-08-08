Two men were arrested Monday after a search warrant was executed by law enforcement in Mason City.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, John Carlyle Snyder, 22, and Larry Richard Ragle, 48, were arrested after the warrant was executed at a residence in Mason City.

Snyder is facing more than 25 years in prison after being charged with first-degree robbery and driving while revoked. He is being held on a $25,000 bond. Ragle was arrested for a probation violation out of Chickasaw County and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $5,300 bond.

The case is ongoing and the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Department requests anyone with information regarding the two individuals or location to contact them at 641-421-3000.

The Clear Lake Police Department, Garner Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement all assisted.