Clear Lake Interim Police Chief Mike Colby is warning residents about several scam phone calls received Thursday.
According to a press release, scammers are calling and pretending to be legitimate police officers, telling people they missed a court date and owe the department money.
Colby wrote that impersonators often:
Refer to the resident by name. Tell the resident the call is being recorded. Tells the resident they missed court or jury duty. Uses the name of a real officer.
“The department does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances," Colby said "If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer, you can always call the department at (641) 357-2186, to verify that a Clear Lake Officer was indeed trying to contact you.”
Today in history: Aug. 31
1972: Mark Spitz
In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, American swimmer Mark Spitz won his fourth and fifth gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle relay.
AP
1972: Olga Korbut
In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold medals in floor exercise and the balance beam.
AP
1980: Poland
In 1980, Poland’s Solidarity labor movement was born with an agreement signed in Gdansk (guh-DANSK’) that ended a 17-day-old strike.
AP
1986: Cerritos, California
In 1986, 82 people were killed when an Aeromexico jetliner and a small private plane collided over Cerritos, California.
AP
1992: Randy Weaver
In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver’s wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he’d already served.)
AP
1996: John D. Long Lake
In 1996, three adults and four children drowned when their vehicle rolled into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina; they had gone to see a monument to the sons of Susan Smith, who had drowned the two boys in Oct. 1994.
AP
1997: Prince Charles
In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
AP
2005: New Orleans
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin reported “a significant number of dead bodies in the water” following Hurricane Katrina; Nagin ordered virtually the entire police force to abandon search-and-rescue efforts and to instead stop increasingly hostile thieves.
AP
2010: Barack Obama
In 2010, President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: “It is time to turn the page.”
AP
2016: Cuba
Five years ago: The first commercial flight between the United States and Cuba in more than a half century, a JetBlue Airbus A320, landed in the central city of Santa Clara, re-establishing regular air service severed at the height of the Cold War.
AP
2016: Donald Trump
Five years ago: On Mexican soil for the first time as the Republican presidential nominee, a firm but measured Donald Trump defended the right of the United States to build a massive border wall along its southern flank, standing up for the centerpiece of his immigration plan during a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
AP
2017: Hurricane Harvey
Five years ago: Rescuers began a block-by-block search of tens of thousands of Houston homes, looking for anyone who might have been left behind in the floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey.
David J. Phillip
2018: Aretha Franklin
In 2018, Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” was laid to rest after an eight-hour funeral at a Detroit church, where guests included Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson.
AP
2020: Joe Biden
One year ago: At a rally in Pittsburgh, Democrat Joe Biden resoundingly condemned violent protesters and called for their prosecution; he accused President Donald Trump of causing the divisions that had ignited the violence. Trump reiterated that he blamed radical troublemakers who he said were stirred up and backed by Biden.
AP
2020: Paul Rusesabagina
One year ago: Police in Rwanda announced the arrest on terrorism charges of Paul Rusesabagina, who’d been portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as a hero who saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from the country’s 1994 genocide.
AP
2021: Joe Biden
One year ago: President Joe Biden said the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war was an “extraordinary success,” even though more than 100 Americans and thousands of Afghans who wanted to leave were not yet out; he defended his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops, saying he was “not going to extend this forever war.”
Patrick Semansky
