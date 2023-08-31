According to a press release, scammers are calling and pretending to be legitimate police officers, telling people they missed a court date and owe the department money.

“The department does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances," Colby said "If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer, you can always call the department at (641) 357-2186, to verify that a Clear Lake Officer was indeed trying to contact you.”