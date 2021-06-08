Saturday morning traffic collision sends one to hospital

A Mason City man was sent to the hospital late Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

On June 5, Cerro Gordo County Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Thrush Avenue for a traffic collision involving a bicycle.

The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department with injuries that required hospitalization.

Cody William Skiye, 28, was operating the 2010 Dodge Ram that was traveling southbound when he struck the victim. The victim’s bicycle, also traveling southbound, had proper lighting that was in accordance with the Iowa traffic code.

After investigation, Skiye was arrested for OWI 2nd offense, aggravated misdemeanor, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department, which can be reached at 641-421-3636.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.