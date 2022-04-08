Rockwell man leads high-speed chase through downtown Mason City

Authorities arrested a North Iowa man Thursday afternoon after engaging in a high-speed chase near downtown Mason City.

The Iowa State Patrol said that around 2 p.m., Charles Gene Barnish, 46, of Rockwell, who was apparently driving while barred, eluded a fully marked ISP vehicle with lights and sirens, while driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Barnish displayed willful and wanton disregard for public safety as he ran a red stop light at the corner of Sixth and South Federal Avenue, according to court documents. He also ran a stop sign at Sixth Street Southwest and South Washington Avenue.

Barnish has been charged with failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, interfering with official acts, driving while barred, and eluding at a speed over 25 mph over the limit.

He is being held without bail in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.