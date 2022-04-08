 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rockwell man leads high-speed chase through downtown Mason City

  • 0

Authorities arrested a North Iowa man Thursday afternoon after engaging in a high-speed chase near downtown Mason City.

The Iowa State Patrol said that around 2 p.m., Charles Gene Barnish, 46, of Rockwell, who was apparently driving while barred, eluded a fully marked ISP vehicle with lights and sirens, while driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Barnish displayed willful and wanton disregard for public safety as he ran a red stop light at the corner of Sixth and South Federal Avenue, according to court documents. He also ran a stop sign at Sixth Street Southwest and South Washington Avenue. 

Barnish has been charged with failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, interfering with official acts, driving while barred, and eluding at a speed over 25 mph over the limit.

He is being held without bail in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Barnish, Charles Gene.jpg

Barnish

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News