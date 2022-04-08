Rockwell man leads high-speed chase through downtown Mason City

Authorities arrested a North Iowa man Thursday afternoon after engaging in a high-speed chase near downtown Mason City.
The Iowa State Patrol said that around 2 p.m., Charles Gene Barnish, 46, of Rockwell, who was apparently driving while barred, eluded a fully marked ISP vehicle with lights and sirens, while driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Barnish displayed willful and wanton disregard for public safety as he ran a red stop light at the corner of Sixth and South Federal Avenue, according to court documents. He also ran a stop sign at Sixth Street Southwest and South Washington Avenue.
Barnish has been charged with failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, interfering with official acts, driving while barred, and eluding at a speed over 25 mph over the limit.
He is being held without bail in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
