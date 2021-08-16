 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockwell girl dies from injuries after go-cart collision
0 comments
alert top story

Rockwell girl dies from injuries after go-cart collision

{{featured_button_text}}
emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A young girl died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained from a collision near Rockwell.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4628 Olive Ave. at 8:31 p.m. near Rockwell for a collision involving a young girl.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer, 7, of Rockwell was operating a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer. Blackdeer died as a result of her injuries sustained from the collision.

Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs and Mason City Fire Department assisted on scene.

$1 for 3 months to support local journalism

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three volcanoes begin erupting in Alaska and two more are rumbling

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News