Rockwell girl dies from injuries after go-cart collision

A young girl died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained from a collision near Rockwell.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4628 Olive Ave. at 8:31 p.m. near Rockwell for a collision involving a young girl.
Support Local Journalism
Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer, 7, of Rockwell was operating a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer. Blackdeer died as a result of her injuries sustained from the collision.
Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs and Mason City Fire Department assisted on scene.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Abby Koch
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.