Rockford man sentenced to five years for theft of catalytic converters

A Rockford man found guilty of stealing catalytic converters has been sentenced to five years in prison.

According to court records, 53-year-old Todd Terrance Larue was convicted of second-degree theft, a class D felony, in Cerro Gordo District Court last month. Larue was originally charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony, after he admitted to taking four catalytic converters from a Swaledale location May 30.

He entered the same property June 11 and took another catalytic converter, hand tools and a can full of gas. The catalytic converters were valued at approximately $4,000 and the tools were worth about $500.

Larue has previous theft convictions in Emmet, Butler, Franklin and Clay counties. Another charge is pending in Kossuth County.