The trial of an Iowa teen who has been charged with first-degree robbery has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

According to court records, 17-year-old Randol Andrew Garcia of Creston is facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

The affidavit states that around 1:45 a.m. on June 21, Garcia escaped from custody somewhere along Highway 65 in Mason City while being transported. He allegedly assaulted an officer in the act of the escape and stole the transport vehicle.

Garcia was arrested on a warrant in Polk County on Tuesday.