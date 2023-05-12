A Riceville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after allegedly providing a 15-year-old girl marijuana and then attempting to force sexual contact with her.

According to court records, 29-year-old Andrew Cade Greeley has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, and distributing drugs near a school.

The affidavits state that at Greeley's residence on April 30 he provided the girl marijuana before attempting to initiate sexual conduct. She was apparently able to stop the assault before it went further than a kiss.

An arrest warrant was executed on May 4.

