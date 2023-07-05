A Minnesota man allegedly led Cerro Gordo County deputies on a high-speed pursuit at speeds up to 120 mph before escaping.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Alec Harpestad, 27, of Wells, Minn., has been charged with felony eluding along with lesser charges.

The release states that Mason City Police were investigating a theft from Mills Fleet Farm on June 30 at 8:18 p.m. Harpestad allegedly fled the scene and a vehicle description was given to police by an employee.

A Cerro Gordo County deputy located Harpestad near Grouse Avenue and B20. Harpestad allegedly refused to stop and led law enforcement on a pursuit through Worth and Winnebago counties. Several attempts were made to disable the vehicle tires with stop sticks, but were unsuccessful. Harpestad also avoided other attempts to disable the vehicle by law enforcement.

The pursuit was terminated at Harpestad reached the Minnesota border. Warrants for Harpestad's arrest have been issued.

Photos: Scenes from the Fourth of July across the US