Election Day 2024 is about 16 months away, but the next couple of months will be big ones in the race for the White House. In early primary and caucus states, candidates are already on the ground, shaking hands and holding rallies.
A Minnesota man allegedly led Cerro Gordo County deputies on a high-speed pursuit at speeds up to 120 mph before escaping.
According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Alec Harpestad, 27, of Wells, Minn., has been charged with felony eluding along with lesser charges.
The release states that Mason City Police were investigating a theft from Mills Fleet Farm on June 30 at 8:18 p.m. Harpestad allegedly fled the scene and a vehicle description was given to police by an employee.
A Cerro Gordo County deputy located Harpestad near Grouse Avenue and B20. Harpestad allegedly refused to stop and led law enforcement on a pursuit through Worth and Winnebago counties. Several attempts were made to disable the vehicle tires with stop sticks, but were unsuccessful. Harpestad also avoided other attempts to disable the vehicle by law enforcement.
The pursuit was terminated at Harpestad reached the Minnesota border. Warrants for Harpestad's arrest have been issued.
Photos: Scenes from the Fourth of July across the US
Fireworks burst on the National Mall above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, late Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough
People wait for fireworks in New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
People watch the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and their family watch a fireworks show during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
En Vogue performs during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
People enjoy a barbecue on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington with active-duty military families for a Fourth of July celebration, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
People listen to a concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during a barbecue with active-duty military families to celebrate the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Audience members sing along during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden during a fireworks show at a Fourth of July celebration at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
People watch fireworks obscured by low clouds during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Conductor Keith Lockhart, second from right, performs with, from left, Mandy Gonzalez, Chris Lucas and Preston Brust during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Fireworks explode around Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul to close the annual Liberty Festival, Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP)
Russ Dillingham
Confetti falls on the audience during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
En Vogue performs during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
U.S. Navy sailors stand in falling confetti during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Flags and patriotic stars flutter and twirl as Dwane Tervooren rides with other motorcyclists during Tuesday's Independence Dayparade in Buffalo Gap, Texas Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Ronald W. Erdrich /The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time, as seen from the Metropolis, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
L.E. Baskow
A chihuahua name Mr. Milton own by Anthony Smith, poses for the judges on Tuesday July 4, 2023, during the Pet Parade in patriotic costumes contest at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, Pa. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Jose F. Moreno
Boy Scouts from Troop 207 carry a large American flag as thousands of people celebrate Independence Day during the 4thFest parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
The Walker family poses for a photo before the annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade at Market Street, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Jason Fochtman
A dog rides in a wagon during the Fourth of July parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Pittsfield, Ma. (Ben Garver/ The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Ben Garver
Madeline Couper, four years old, blows bubbles on the Fourth of July parade while sitting on her father, firefighter Jon Cooper's shoulders, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Pittsfield, Ma.. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Ben Garver
Natalie Christopherson and Ben Gates ride at 1967 John Deere 4020 tractor during Tuesday's Independence Day parade in Buffalo Gap, Texas Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Ronald W. Erdrich /The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News
A person holds a sign with Joey Chestnut's face during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Japanese competitive eater Max Suzuki, right, and Ren Zoza ,left, eat hot dogs during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Kate Bundy, 3, leads the pack during racing Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival held in Berrien Springs, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
DON CAMPBELL
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Maddie Miller, of Tampa, Fla., raises her head during the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The gooey competition, whose entrants are forbidden to use their hands, has become a subtropical alternative to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York City. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Rob O'Neal
Amber Hess, lifts her daughter, Emorie Narvaez, during Harrisburg's Fourth of July Food Truck Festival at River Front Park in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
Mark Pynes
Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, was packed on Tuesday July 4, 2023, as people took advange of life on the Strip and prepared for the late night fireworks presentation. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Warren Dillaway
In an annual Fourth of July tradition, the Brevard County Ocean Rescue Lifeguards "run the flag" Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Cocao Beach, Fla. Ocean lifeguards ran the flag from Lori Wilson Park to Sidney Fisher Park in Cocoa Beach to the cheers of people on the beach for the national holiday marking American independence. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
Malcolm Denemark
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.