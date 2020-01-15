Police: Two Mason City women embezzled over $15K from Burger King restaurants

Two Mason City women are accused of embezzling more than $15,000 from two Burger Kings in Northwood.

Kristine Morrow, 54, is charged with the Class C felony first-degree theft for embezzling nearly $10,500 from the Burger King near the Diamond Jo Casino.

Angelina Hamilton, 41, is charged with the Class D felony second-degree theft for embezzling $4,800 from the Burger King inside the Diamond Jo Casino.

Police were sent out to the Burger King at the casino on a report of embezzlement put in by the Burger King Director of Operations William Woods, according to the criminal complaints.

When police arrived, Woods was talking to Morrow and Hamilton, who had already admitted they had been embezzling the fast food restaurant by shorting deposits to the bank.

Morrow said she started embezzling back in May 2019 when her husband had a stroke. She kept moving money from one deposit bag to the other in order to keep the one going in even.

The most she had taken is between $600 and $650 at a time, according to the criminal complaint.

She would try to use some of her paychecks when she got paid to offset the bags more, but would end up taking some money back out, she said in the complaint.