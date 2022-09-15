Police: North Iowa woman breaks no-contact order six times in four months

After pleading guilty to contempt charges three times since June, a Clear Lake woman is facing two more counts of breaking a no-contact order.

Police say Annalisza Bryant, 59, broke a protective order on Sept 1. and Sept. 11, stemming from a domestic assault charge in May.

Court documents indicate Bryant previously pleaded guilty to identical charges on June 24, July 21, and Aug. 13. Additionally, Bryant is alleged to have broken the order on May 13, in an incident involving a firearm, for which she is facing felony charges. She also faces two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an emergency phone call and interference with official acts in two of the other instances.

According to criminal complaints, on respective occasions, Bryant was found hiding in a closet in the protected party's house, watering plants outside while appearing to be intoxicated, and was found nude in the party's bed, during which time she became combative with responding officers.