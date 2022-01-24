Police looking for suspect in Clear Lake Casey's robbery

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Clear Lake convenience store on Sunday morning.

Clear Lake police responded to the Casey's General Store at 202 Hwy. 18 E. at 8:37 a.m. on a report of a robbery, according to a press release issued by Clear Lake police on Sunday.

There, store employees told police that an unknown man entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. The man then grabbed the cash register and fled on foot from the scene, according to the release.

No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported. The suspect remains unidentified at this time, but investigators believe the person left the Clear Lake area and poses no immediate threat to the community, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Jim O'Keefe at 641-355-4405, or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at 800-383-0088. You may remain anonymous.

Clear Lake officers were assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

