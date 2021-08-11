Police look for man convicted of assault on wife, pet pig

A Mason City man convicted in 2018 of beating both his wife and their potbellied pig, has walked away from his work release assignment, according to law enforcement.

William Eldridge, 31, failed to report to the Fort Dodge Work Release facility on Tuesday, as required by his sentence.

Eldridge is Caucasian, 6-feet tall and weighs 237 pounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eldridge was arrested by Mason City Police in late March 2018 on a report that he punched and kicked his wife, and beat their pot-bellied pig with a golf club at a home on 14th Street Northeast, according to court documents. When police arrived at the home, Eldridge was found near a table that had marijuana on it. He was charged with felony domestic assault, animal abuse and possession of marijuana. Eldridge had previously been convicted of domestic assault in February 2009 and July 2013.

He pleaded guilty to the assault and abuse charges and was sentenced to five years in jail in late July 2018. The pot charge was dismissed.

While awaiting trial, Eldridge also violated a no contact order with his wife on four different occasions.

Mason City man pleads guilty BLUE EARTH - A Mason City man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for intentionally disseminati…

Anyone with information on Eldridge's whereabouts should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.