Police investigating weekend shooting, disturbances in Mason City

The Mason City Police Department is investigating a series of unrelated disturbances which took place throughout town Sunday into Monday morning, including a report of shots fired, Capt. Mike McKelvey confirmed.
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, a report of a burglary was made at 609 N Monroe Ave., which involved a group of female suspects that apparently broke into a residence. The group fled the scene before officers arrived, McKelvey said.
Officers responded to a call from the same residence around 4:30 p.m. where a report of shots fired was made. McKelvey stating that a suspect fled the scene by car, then crashed the car and fled on foot. McKelvey said the department is in possession of the vehicle and the incident is under investigation. He said authorities could not rule out a connection between the shooting and the earlier burglary.
Police also responded to two other incidents which appear to have no connection to any of the other calls.
Just before 7 p.m. officers were called to the 700 block of 12th Street Northeast to investigate what witnesses described as a gunshot or loud fireworks, McKelvey said. In 2019, authorities investigated a suspected drive-by shooting on the same block, as Sunday night's call.
Monday morning, a power company that had been dispatched to a residence near South Georgia Avenue alerted police after employees on the service call encountered suspicious activity at the home. McKelvey was unable to elaborate as to what specifically prompted the call to authorities.
All of the incidents are under investigation, and anyone with information about any of occurrences should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette