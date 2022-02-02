Police investigate car shot up on city's northwest side

Mason City Police are looking for help in finding the person or people who shot several times at a car they passed on the city's northwest side on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:45 p.m., police were called to the scene at the 1000 block of First Street Northwest, where multiple people witnessed one car speed past another while both were headed westbound. As one car bypassed the other, someone in it fired gunshots at the other car. Then, both cars sped off, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department on Wednesday night.

Police located the car that was shot and its driver; while there were bullet holes in the car, the gunfire missed the driver, according to the release.

The MCPD ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact the department at 641-421-3636.

