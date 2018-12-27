FOREST CITY | A Forest City man has been charged with the illegal sale of prescription drugs.
Carlos Lee Simons Sr., 57, was arrested Dec. 17 on a felony charge of prescription sales. He also faces misdemeanor charges of prescription sales and marijuana possession.
Simons sold hydrocodone and Valium to a confidential police source in August, according to the Forest City Police Department.
Simons made arrangements to meet with the source on Aug. 13 at the north entrance to Pammel Park, where the source bought four hydrocodone pills and six Valium pills from him, charging documents state.
The documents also state the confidential source met with Simons again on Aug. 17, this time in the Dollar General parking lot, and purchased five Valium pills from him.
When police conducted a warrant at Simons' home on Sept. 7, they allegedly found a safe containing marijuana, two glass pipes and prescription bottles with his name on them.
Simons has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 8 in Winnebago County District Court.
-- Mary Pieper
