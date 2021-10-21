Police: Drug deal with Cerro Gordo County informant leads to arrest

A Mason City woman is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail after an eight-month investigation led to felony drug charges against her.

On two occasions in February 2021, Savannah Victoria Esser, 36, delivered methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

The ensuing eight-month investigation resulted in a warrant for Esser's arrest on Tuesday. Police arrested Esser in Mason City on Wednesday, and she is being held on $21,000 bond. No other information on the case is being released at this time.

Esser is charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and felony possession with the intent to deliver.

