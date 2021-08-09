Police arrest Mason City man who they say threatened Dairy Queen employee

A Mason City man who police say threatened a Dairy Queen employee with a knife before robbing her, is behind bars in the Floyd County Jail.

Police were called on Saturday morning by an employee of the Dairy Queen at 3481 Fourth St. SW., who said when she reported for work before the store open, she was confronted inside by a man holding a knife and who threatened her, according to a press release by the Mason City Police Department issued on Monday afternoon.

The man took the employee's cell phone and wanted money, trying to prevent the woman's escape. She was able to get away and called police.

Later Saturday, police executed a search warrant at 949 Ninth St. SE in Mason City. Ryan Matthew Allen was there and was arrested on several outstanding Floyd County warrants. Three motorcycles, one scooter, all reported as stolen, as well as suspected drugs, paraphernalia and other unnamed evidence was seized. Allen was taken to the Floyd County jail.

Monday, the MCPD received a warrant to arrest Allen, and served him at the Floyd County Jail. He is being charged with third degree burglary and first degree robbery.