Everyone knows what firefighters do at the scene of a blaze, but police play a vital role in keeping everyone safe. That was evident at the scene of the Kirk Apartments fire Monday.
Dozens of bystanders looked on taking photos and video as flames jumped out of the windows and roof of the 120-year old building. Keeping them safe was Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley's top priority.
"It's not that we don't want people to know what's going on or any of those other kinds of things," Brinkley said. "There is a legitimate safety interest there for us in making sure that our approach to this thing is going to keep us and the public safe."
Brinkley said bystanders should keep at a safe difference and be sure not to get in anyone's way. He said a fire like the one that destroyed the Kirk Apartments, which has been on the National Register of Historic places since 1982, attracts a lot of onlookers because of the nature of the building and the size of the fire. Brinkley said the situation quickly turned into an impromptu crowd control event.
"Sometimes fires of this size, or even car fires, can be really unpredictable. You just never know when something's going to happen, and we're going to have to quickly move people or vehicles," he said.
In addition to crowd control, police also assist in keeping the roads and drives clear for large firefighting equipment and ensure firefighters can get hoses across the road to access hydrants. Communication with the fire department is key in keeping everyone safe.
"We basically are there to support the fire department," Brinkley said. "Obviously, they're the primary agency on it, and for us it's stuff like maybe shutting down a block because they have to carry a hose over to a hydrant."
Brinkley estimated around 10 officers were on the scene of Monday's fire at any given time. Whoever is on duty at the time of the call heads to the fire first. On Monday the department was close to a shift change when the call came in around 2:15 p.m. prompting him to call in the 3 p.m. shift early. Eventually an all-call notice went out for any available officers to come in to work as soon as possible.
The Mason City Police Department responds to all active fires to support the Mason City Fire Department. Brinkley said they usually don't respond to alarms without a confirmed fire.
Officers don't receive any specific training for what to do at the scene of a fire, but they are hyper aware of where they park their vehicles to make sure heavy equipment can get through and hydrants are accessible. They also know to stay out the smoke as much as possible.
Brinkley said putting the fire out was just the first step. Police need to keep people safe in the area around the ruined building.
"As soon as the fire's out doesn't mean the work is done," Brinkley said. "We're still spending a little extra time on that until we can get it fenced in."
Kirk Apartment Crisis Fund launched
United Way of North Central Iowa has launched a Kirk Apartment Crisis Fund aimed at providing financial assistance to victims of the Kirk Apartments building fire. To donate, visit https://www.unitedwaynci.org/kirk-apartment-fire-crisis-fund-information.
Small item donations such as hygiene products, clothing, gift cards and bedding can be directed to the Salvation Army at 747 Village Green Drive in Mason City. For hours and information please call (641) 424-4031.
Large item donations, such as furniture, kitchenware and other household items can be donated to United Way of North Central Iowa, 2911 Fourth St. S.E., Mason City, IA 50401. Please call (641) 423-1774 for hours and information regarding donations.
To donate, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/united-way-of-north-central-iowa/kirk-apartment-fire-victims-fund,
Text KIRKAPT to 44321, or mail checks to P.O. Box 1465, Mason City, IA 50401.