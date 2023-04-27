Everyone knows what firefighters do at the scene of a blaze, but police play a vital role in keeping everyone safe. That was evident at the scene of the Kirk Apartments fire Monday.

Dozens of bystanders looked on taking photos and video as flames jumped out of the windows and roof of the 120-year old building. Keeping them safe was Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley's top priority.

"It's not that we don't want people to know what's going on or any of those other kinds of things," Brinkley said. "There is a legitimate safety interest there for us in making sure that our approach to this thing is going to keep us and the public safe."

Brinkley said bystanders should keep at a safe difference and be sure not to get in anyone's way. He said a fire like the one that destroyed the Kirk Apartments, which has been on the National Register of Historic places since 1982, attracts a lot of onlookers because of the nature of the building and the size of the fire. Brinkley said the situation quickly turned into an impromptu crowd control event.

"Sometimes fires of this size, or even car fires, can be really unpredictable. You just never know when something's going to happen, and we're going to have to quickly move people or vehicles," he said.

In addition to crowd control, police also assist in keeping the roads and drives clear for large firefighting equipment and ensure firefighters can get hoses across the road to access hydrants. Communication with the fire department is key in keeping everyone safe.

"We basically are there to support the fire department," Brinkley said. "Obviously, they're the primary agency on it, and for us it's stuff like maybe shutting down a block because they have to carry a hose over to a hydrant."

Brinkley estimated around 10 officers were on the scene of Monday's fire at any given time. Whoever is on duty at the time of the call heads to the fire first. On Monday the department was close to a shift change when the call came in around 2:15 p.m. prompting him to call in the 3 p.m. shift early. Eventually an all-call notice went out for any available officers to come in to work as soon as possible.

The Mason City Police Department responds to all active fires to support the Mason City Fire Department. Brinkley said they usually don't respond to alarms without a confirmed fire.

Officers don't receive any specific training for what to do at the scene of a fire, but they are hyper aware of where they park their vehicles to make sure heavy equipment can get through and hydrants are accessible. They also know to stay out the smoke as much as possible.

Brinkley said putting the fire out was just the first step. Police need to keep people safe in the area around the ruined building.

"As soon as the fire's out doesn't mean the work is done," Brinkley said. "We're still spending a little extra time on that until we can get it fenced in."

North Iowa History: Police photos Judge Boynton Check forger in court Kitts & Hardy Kitts trial DeWayne Frampton M.A. Pelham portrait IHP Warren Tilton Fred Buchner, portrait IHP Calvin Anderson portrait Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP H. Jack Lien MCPD portrait Ronald Thielen, MCPD Jim Fountas, MCPD Sgt. Pete Hall, IHP Sgt. Delmar Smith, MCPD Kenneth Kruggel, MCPD Harold Thomas, MCPD Friederich Langen, IHP MCPD badge #45 for Carey Wendell Stream, IHP Chief Stanley McClintock Al Schloemer portrait Dennis Wasicek portrait Sgt. Wendell Stream Denny Gerdom IHP Carl Condon IHP Sally Hamblin dispatcher Auto theft school Ron Carpenter, portrait C.S. Tyler Roger Brown, IHP Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jerry Allen Police Station cornerstone Captain Walt Reindl, MCPD Larry Davis, portrait MCPD Michael Montgomery, portrait MCPD New police station New police station Sheriff Jerry Allen, portrait Garvin Ward, portrait Prince Philip, Wes Greenan Judge Butler portrait Auxiliary policemen WWII Chief Patton Chief Risacher Chief Wolf Jewell, Duane 1971 John Wallace Kleinow, Eugene Leo Alstott Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP Patton, EJ 1934 Police and fire chief 1949 Police and Fire depts. police car Police dept PB 40 police patrol car Policecars copy Policecars Police roster 1919 Police roster 1920 polslots1.jpg polslots2.jpg Ray Oulman Ray Oulmanold Risacher Roll call briefing at old station Schiffman and squad car Scott, Greg and Dennis Rye SL195 Remington shells.jpg 2 boys at Sheriff's Office SL1017 Old police station when built.jpg Police station 1930s Dr. Houlahan fingerprinted Boy Scouts at station Blizzard and Highway Patrol Police with new boats Buchanan.jpg Sheriff's convention Jack Burnette, Highway Patrolman John Wallace Ed Christianson portrait Pierce with kids John Wallace giving auto instructions Safety meeting G-Man BC Coulter Jack Gordon murderer Abel's wrecked safe Risacher and Wolfe in 1939 Sheriff Tim Phalen Dreher murder suspect Colwell murder Rock Falls bank robbery Allie Allen Murder house Blanchards Jewelry robbery Highway patrolman checking brakes Incendiary pencil demonstration Incendiary pencil Policemen taking tests Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Soondergaard and Quintard arrested Robbery at Newberry's Klipto safe cracked Ventura bank attempted robbery Robbery at First Methodist Church Police map Glen Wilson Stork at police station Thornton robbery footprint Blackout control center at police station For he's a good fellow Sheriff with two boys Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office Man caught with furs out of season Frank Brothers arraigned for manslaughter Man with a gun Liquor Vandalized schoolhouse Capture of escaped convicts Brake inspection in front of P.D. Highway Patrolmen with illegal ration books Peace officer conference training Patrol by Junior Chamber of Commerce Attempted jailbreak Highway patrol and Breenan Wolfe and Phalen horse race Wolfe and Phalen horse race Grand Jury Police training on arrest Officials check plans in front of P.D. Officers find ammunition in car Police with guns 1945 Sheriff make big haul of liquor Officer Bruns next to car Highway patrol with booze Mrs. Bauer leaves inquest F.B.I. training session Richard Pierce Portrait Highway patrolmen at accident scene Clear Lake bike accident Electrocution scene Highway patrol with loot Policemen's wives club Wrecked coupe Mott murder scene Police chart Near drowning Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees Policemans wives club Holmes accident Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern Reese IHP Police map Sidewalk DeWilde auto robbery SL33730.jpg Police with Easter Seal Society Police convention Thomas Runyan Thompson, Gerald 1965 Tommy Carroll Untitled-2.jpg Untitled-3 Untitled-4 Verhelst murder case.jpg Wallbaum Walskog1 Walskog2.jpg Zenor police cars