A Plymouth woman was arrested on Thursday and is accused of causing one of her children's death by deprivation of proper nutrition and another's near death via the same means.

According to court records, 29-year-old Allyssa Marie Luke is facing up to 35 years in prison after being charged with child endangerment - death and child endangerment - serious injury.

The affidavits state that this took place in late February of 2021.

Luke allegedly deprived nutrition to two 3-month-old children to the point that one died and another was "near death" at a residence in Mason City.

Luke is being held on $30,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cerro Gordo County District court.