Person found dead in Mason City fire identified

Two weeks after firefighters found a body in a home during a fire, the Mason City Police Department has released the name of the individual.

Tonette Wolfe, 24, of Mason City, was found by firefighters who were responding to a fire call on Sept. 7 at the home on North Tennessee Avenue, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department on Wednesday evening.

Wolfe's identification is pending DNA confirmation, according to police, and the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The Mason City Fire and Police departments responded to a report of a house fire at 123 N. Tennessee Ave. at 5:06 a.m.

Once firefighters were able to enter and search the home, they found Wolfe. The home is owned by Steven Vandenberg and was valued at $22,370. Along with property damage, there was approximately $5,000 in damages to personal belongings.

"It's just a bad situation," Vandenberg told the Globe in the days after the fire. "It's just a bad deal for everybody and I feel really bad for (them) and (their) family."

The Mason City Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the State Fire Marshal worked together to confirm Wolfe's identity.