Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mason City has died

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Fleet Farm in Mason City has died, the Mason City Police Department said.

On Tuesday, June 8, the Mason City Police Department responded to Fleet Farm, located at 3200 4th St. SW, at 2:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was then transported by Mason City Fire Department paramedics to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a 2015 Chevy Colorado Z71 driven by Christopher Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska.

He was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Mason City Police Department reported that the pedestrian, Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City, remained in critical condition until June 10, when she died from the injuries she received in the crash.

Additional charges in the case are pending "and the matter has been referred to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney's Office for prosecution," the press release stated.

The incident remains under investigation; those with more information are encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

