Osage man receives 5 days in jail for assault in plea agreement

An Osage man was sentenced to five days in jail as part of a plea agreement last week in Mitchell County District Court.

Jarett Scharper, 20, was charged in August 2020 with felony third degree sex abuse after police say he committed a sex act upon a young woman without her consent and while she was incapacitated, according to the original charging documents filed in Mitchell County District Court.

Scharper initially pleaded not guilty in September of 2020, but forged a plea agreement with prosecutors in late December of 2021. The sex abuse charges were dismissed and Sharper instead pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault causing mental illness.

The five days in jail was part of a 180-day sentence, 175 days of which were suspended. Scharper will also spend a year on probation.

According to court documents:

After the Osage senior send away and fireworks on May 8, 2020, there was another party for graduating seniors out in the woods near the city. Alcohol was served and both Scharper and his victim were in attendance. When the owner broke up the party on their land, the victim claims there was unwanted sexual contact by Scharper while the two were in the back seat of a car.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.