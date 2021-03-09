Osage doctor files wrongful termination lawsuit against Mitchell County Regional Health

A former MercyOne-affiliated doctor is suing MercyOne, the Mitchell County Regional Health Center and its CEO Shelly Russell, claiming he was wrongfully terminated for raising concerns about a COVID-19 care plan at the facility.

In a suit filed Monday afternoon in Mitchell County District Court, Dr. Mark Haganman alleges that he collaborated with Osage community leaders to develop a plan to safely test and evaluate possible COVID-19 patients, which was to be paid for through Haganman's philanthropy, according to the court documents.

CEO Russell and another doctor, Benson Hargens, opposed the plan and implemented one of their own that, according to the suit, violated state laws and public health directives.

When Haganman raised concerns about Russell's and Hargens' plan, the suit says, he was fired on Nov. 3, 2020.

The suit further alleges that after the implementation of the Russell/Hargens' plan, COVID-19 cases "skyrocketed" in Mitchell County.