Osage doctor files wrongful termination lawsuit against Mitchell County Regional Health

A former MercyOne-affiliated doctor is suing MercyOne, the Mitchell County Regional Health Center and its CEO Shelly Russell, claiming he was wrongfully terminated for raising concerns about a COVID-19 care plan at the facility.
In a suit filed Monday afternoon in Mitchell County District Court, Dr. Mark Haganman alleges that he collaborated with Osage community leaders to develop a plan to safely test and evaluate possible COVID-19 patients, which was to be paid for through Haganman's philanthropy, according to the court documents.
CEO Russell and another doctor, Benson Hargens, opposed the plan and implemented one of their own that, according to the suit, violated state laws and public health directives.
When Haganman raised concerns about Russell's and Hargens' plan, the suit says, he was fired on Nov. 3, 2020.
The suit further alleges that after the implementation of the Russell/Hargens' plan, COVID-19 cases "skyrocketed" in Mitchell County.
MercyOne North Iowa is named in the suit because Haganman was assigned to serve at MCRHC by MercyOne through a Physician Services Agreement. He also had a separate contract directly with MCRHC to provide other services not included in his MercyOne contract, including work in the Emergency Department, according to the contract, which was attached to the lawsuit.
Haganman's dismissal generated controversy with 1,400 people signing a petition presented to MCRHC to bring him back. Citizens virtually attended a December hospital board meeting to protest the move.
MCRHC issued a statement in November after Haganman's dismissal:
“Effective November 4, 2020, Dr. Mark Haganman is no longer providing care at Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC).
“We are fortunate to have a long-standing relationship with MercyOne North Iowa to recruit and provide health care professionals for MCRHC. Dr. Haganman has been an important part of this relationship for many years. We appreciate his years of service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
“We remain committed to providing our patients with access to safe, trusted care and are in the process of notifying patients affected by this transition with options to continue their care of MCRHC.”
Messages left for the public relations representative of the hospital on Monday night and Tuesday morning were not immediately returned.
Haganman's suit, filed by his attorney Charles Wittmack, alleges two counts of wrongful termination against MercyOne and MCRHC, one count of breach of contract against both, and asks for damages and fees such as the court feels is warranted.