One person shot by police in downtown Mason City after report of shots fired

On Sunday morning at approximately 1:13 a.m., police shot one person on the corner of North Federal Avenue and East State Street in downtown Mason City.

One subject was shot and taken away by ambulance, and at least one other person was arrested by officers on the scene.

Police were responding to a "fight/shots fired" call in the area, said a press release shared by the Mason City Police Department later on Sunday morning. When the officer arrived, several people were fleeing the area and the officer-involved shooting took place at that time.

The incident is now under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at the request of the police department, the release said. The involved officer is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Mason City Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Clear Lake Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl at krapfl@dps.state.ia.us or 563-599-4239.

According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, more information will be released on Oct. 5.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

