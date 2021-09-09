One discovered dead during Mason City house fire

Mason City Fire Department discovered one person dead after responding to a fire early Tuesday morning.

Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a house on fire at 123 North Tennessee Avenue on Tuesday, shortly after 5 a.m.

Once firefighters were able to enter and search the home, they found a deceased person, according to a press release put out by Mason City Police Department on Thursday.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner to identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

According to the Mason City Fire Department, the house belonged to Steven Vandenberg. The house was valued at $22,370 and was a complete loss. Along with property damage, there was approximately $5,000 in personal belonging damages.

Assisting in the investigation is the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation and State Fire Marshal.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

