One dead following officer-involved shooting in Winnebago County

A Thompson man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Winnebago County on Saturday.

On Sept. 11, at approximately 7:01 p.m., the Winnebago County Iowa Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a report of an alleged assault taking place at the Leisure Manor, located at 164 Van Buren St. in Thompson. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

Deputy Josh Douglas arrived on the scene and encountered James Anderson, 48, who was a resident at the address. Anderson was armed with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, according to a press release from Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS). Anderson admitted the 911 call was a ruse and that there was no assault at the address.

The DPS release said that Anderson was "despondent over a recent medical diagnosis."

Anderson refused to put down the gun as officers negotiated with him for 10 minutes, according to the DPS. He later "pointed his weapon in the direction of officers and was shot one time," according to the release.

Anderson later died from his injuries.