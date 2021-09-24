 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officer-involved shooting in Thompson ruled justified
0 comments
breaking top story

Officer-involved shooting in Thompson ruled justified

{{featured_button_text}}
emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy's fatal shooting of a Thompson man has been ruled justified, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

On Sept. 11, at 7:01 p.m., the Winnebago County Iowa Sheriff’s Office took a report of an alleged assault taking place at the Leisure Manor, at 164 Van Buren St. in Thompson. 

Deputy Josh Douglas arrived on the scene and encountered James Anderson, 48, who was a resident at the address. Anderson was armed with a loaded 9-mm handgun. Police say Anderson admitted the 911 call was a ruse and that there was no assault at the address. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anderson refused to put down the gun as officers negotiated with him for 10 minutes, according to police reports. He later pointed his weapon in the direction of officers and was shot one time. Anderson later died from his injuries.

Police reports said that Anderson was despondent over a recent medical diagnosis.

Douglas was placed on administrative leave while an investigation of the incident took place.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness describes panic in Tennessee shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News