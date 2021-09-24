Officer-involved shooting in Thompson ruled justified

A Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy's fatal shooting of a Thompson man has been ruled justified, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

On Sept. 11, at 7:01 p.m., the Winnebago County Iowa Sheriff’s Office took a report of an alleged assault taking place at the Leisure Manor, at 164 Van Buren St. in Thompson.

Deputy Josh Douglas arrived on the scene and encountered James Anderson, 48, who was a resident at the address. Anderson was armed with a loaded 9-mm handgun. Police say Anderson admitted the 911 call was a ruse and that there was no assault at the address.

Anderson refused to put down the gun as officers negotiated with him for 10 minutes, according to police reports. He later pointed his weapon in the direction of officers and was shot one time. Anderson later died from his injuries.

Police reports said that Anderson was despondent over a recent medical diagnosis.

Douglas was placed on administrative leave while an investigation of the incident took place.

