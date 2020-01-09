Northwood woman's cancer fraud case heads to court

A Northwood woman accused of fraudulently claiming cancer and receiving gifts and money because of it, will have her arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Worth County Courthouse.

Jennifer Mikesell, 43, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, fraudulent practices, second-degree theft, and four counts of forgery, all felonies.

Mikesell claimed she had cancer and was having surgeries and treatments done at Mayo Health Systems in Rochester, according to the criminal complaint.

When a search warrant was served at Mayo Health Systems Medical Records Department, law enforcement learned she was never diagnosed nor treated for cancer, according to court documents.

Mikesell had given her employer doctor’s notes from three different doctors -- one of whom was not employed by the hospital she stated on the note -- that all held forged signatures, according to the complaint. She had also created an email account through which she portrayed herself as a doctor sending the emails.

When asked why she had lied about having cancer, Mikesell said it was “because of stuff from the past,” but did not want to explain what happened in the past, saying nobody knows and nobody needs to know about her past, after an interview law enforcement had with Mikesell.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}