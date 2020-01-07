Northwood woman accused of cancer fraud

Mikesell was claiming to have cancer and was having surgeries and cancer treatments done at Mayo Health Systems in Rochester, according to the criminal complaints.

When a search warrant was served at May Health Systems Medical Records Department, law enforcement learned she was never diagnosed nor treated for cancer, the complaints say.

Mikesell had given her employer doctor’s notes from three different doctors, one of which is not employed by the hospital she stated on the note, and all held forged signatures, according to the complaints.

She had also created an email account through which she portrayed herself as a doctor sending the emails, the complaints say.

After an interview with law enforcement, according to the criminal complaints, when asked why she had lied about having cancer, Mikesell said it was “because of stuff from the past,” but did not want to explain what happened in the past, saying nobody knows and nobody needs to know about it.

Mikesell is married with five children.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

