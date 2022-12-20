Northwood man pleads guilty in crash that caused injuries

Prosecutors are recommending a five-year suspended sentence for a Northwood man after he pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle -- by OWI or reckless driving and public intoxication Friday.

According to court records, 30-year-old Tyler Eugene Litwiler was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound on U.S. Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County in January when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head on. The speedometer on Litwiler's vehicle was stuck at 60 mph. The speed limit at the scene is 55 mph.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and the passenger had moderate injuries.

Cerro Gordo Sheriff deputies responded to the crash and reported smelling alcohol coming from Litwiler's person. Field sobriety tests could not be performed at the scene because of Litwiler's injuries, but he was taken to MercyOne North Iowa to be treated and had a blood sample drawn. The specimen returned from the state lab showing a .109% blood alcohol content, which is above the legal limit of .08%.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 13.

North Iowa history in photos: Schools and teams of the early 1900s 1910 Mason City town ball club 1912 Hub bottling company baseball town team.jpg 1910 Mason City Claydiggers Baseball team.jpg 1904 Local Ball CLub Mason City2.jpg Cerro Gordo County Teachers Institute 1914.jpg Mason City Baseball 1912 in Rockwell.jpg Mason_City_1012.jpg Mason_City_1014.jpg Mason_City_1015.jpg Mason_City_1019.jpg Mason_City_1020.jpg