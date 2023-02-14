A Northwood man who crossed the centerline causing a head-on collision that injured two people in January 2022 was given a suspended five-year sentence and 30 days in jail for public intoxication.

According to court records, 30-year-old Tyler Eugene Litwiler was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle -- reckless driving and public intoxication in December.

Litwiler was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound on U.S. Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head on. The speedometer on Litwiler's vehicle was stuck at 60 mph. The speed limit at the scene is 55 mph.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and a passenger had moderate injuries.

Cerro Gordo Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and reported smelling alcohol coming from Litwiler's person. Field sobriety tests could not be performed at the scene because of Litwiler's injuries, but he was taken to MercyOne North Iowa to be treated and had a blood sample drawn. The specimen returned from the state lab showing a .109% blood alcohol content, which is above the legal limit of .08%.

The driver of the other vehicle asked that Litwiler's sentence be suspended in order for restitution to be paid more quickly.

