Northwood man back in custody to face 2017 drug charges

A rural Worth County man is in the hands of law enforcement after spending four years eluding police.

Todd Kenneth Regan, 55, of Northwood, was accused of being part of a group of nine people who in 2017 had magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and marijuana in quantities large enough to sell, according to court documents.

For his part of the apparent drug enterprise, Regan was charged in June 2017 with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell while in possession of a firearm and failure to affix a drug stamp, and misdemeanor possession of methadone and methamphetamine.

Regan was scheduled to be arraigned on June 27 of that year but failed to appear, and a warrant which was issued for his arrest in May was already outstanding, according to court documents. Fast forward to Nov. 21 of this year when Regan was picked up on the warrant in Clear Lake. He was released to the state Department of Corrections at that time.

Five Mason City-area residents were arrested on felony drug charges and, in addition to Regan, police sought four more in 2017 after a series of months-long investigations.

Cole Pearce, then 25, of Mason City, was caught growing hallucinogenic mushrooms under his bed. Another, Bradley Anthony, then 45, of Mason City, allegedly had 26 pounds of marijuana, according to court documents. Both faced multiple felony charges, according to court documents. Pearce negotiated a plea agreement and in exchange for pleading guilty to felony drug charges, he was sentenced to five years' probation and entered drug court. Bradley also negotiated a plea agreement and received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years' probation.

Others arrested and charged in the initial case include:

Jolene Kay Anthony, then 45, — Six felony counts possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She pleaded guilty to felony controlled substance and drug stamp violations and received a 15-year prison sentence, suspended.

Eric Dean Johnson, then 32, Mason City — Four felony counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony failure to affix a drug tax stamp and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Under a plea agreement, Johnson received a 25-year suspended sentence and probation.

Brandi Jean Awe, then 38, Mason City —Felony possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Six others were arrested for misdemeanors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.