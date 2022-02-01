 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwood man arrested after police say he drove drunk and caused a head-on collision

A Northwood man has been arrested after police say he struck another car while driving drunk.

Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 29, was taken into custody in Worth County on Tuesday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 28, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

At 10:16 p.m. on Jan. 3, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a head-on collision on Orchid Avenue. Litwiler was traveling north and crossed the centerline, striking another car head on, according to court documents. Deputies on the scene reported Litwiler smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking two beers, but could not do field sobriety tests because of Litwiler's injuries. He was taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

The driver of the other car sustained serious injuries and the passenger in that car suffered moderate injuries, according to the documents.

A blood alcohol test performed after a warrant was obtained showed Litwiler's BAC to be .109, according to the criminal complaint.

Litwiler was cited for going 60 in a 55 mph zone and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway. He is charged with felony serious injury by vehicle, and is being held on $5,600 cash bond.

